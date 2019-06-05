© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chinese attack US Opium transport & Seize One Tonne of 'Black Bank' Gold in Australia + UAE Tanker info
Follow
0
Share
Report
39 views • June 05, 2019
The Dark Web Team were arrested at the end of May 2019 and shut down on all platforms. Google have memoryholed them.
Just x2 videos on this unoficial channel and x4 on an unofficial channel on youtube are all that remains of thier work.
Note: Due to a typo error on the script, the wrong figures for the quantities of Gold and Silver were given in this video. The correct figures are 1 Tonne of Gold and 4 Tonnes of Silver (and not 1000 tonnes and 4000 tonnes as quoted).
Just x2 videos on this unoficial channel and x4 on an unofficial channel on youtube are all that remains of thier work.
Note: Due to a typo error on the script, the wrong figures for the quantities of Gold and Silver were given in this video. The correct figures are 1 Tonne of Gold and 4 Tonnes of Silver (and not 1000 tonnes and 4000 tonnes as quoted).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.