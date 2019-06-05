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Frmr Mexican ambassador to US calls Trump a ‘bully’
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Arturo Sarukhan, former Mexican ambassador to the U.S., on President Trump’s plan to impose new tariffs against Mexico.
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trumpnewspoliticsbusinessdonald trumpfox businessfox business networkborder crisisillegal immigrationborder walltariffsstuart varneytrump tariffsvarney and companyvarney u0026 cotariffs on mexicomexico tariffsarturo sarukhanmexico ambassadormexico ambassador to the usmexico illegal immigrationtrump is a bullyus tariffs on mexico
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