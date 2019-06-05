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Adultery Destroys Marriage
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2 views • June 05, 2019
Any man or woman lust after another man or women committed adultery with their eyes. Any wife and husband cheat on a spouse out side of marriage is called fornification. When a woman and a man have sex out side of marriage is fornification. The only time to remarry is 1.) when a spouse commit fornification. 2.) when a spouse passes away. To be forgiven of adultery is to repent and believe Christ Jesus died for you then on the third day has resins .
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