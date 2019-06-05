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Is this the Seismic Shift We Have Been Waiting For?
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19 views • June 05, 2019
Streamed live 5th June 2019
In Catalonia & France we see the magnitude of brutality in which the EU stoops
We need to retain the control of the British Military.
A Common Law Court was convened last week in which the ruling of Judge Superstone to extradite Lyn Tyer was overturned
GcMAF is being suppressed by MHRA & Pharmaceutical industry
Carcinogenic EMF's are Military microwave technology
Please read the constitution of your local council and hold them to account on 5G
In Catalonia & France we see the magnitude of brutality in which the EU stoops
We need to retain the control of the British Military.
A Common Law Court was convened last week in which the ruling of Judge Superstone to extradite Lyn Tyer was overturned
GcMAF is being suppressed by MHRA & Pharmaceutical industry
Carcinogenic EMF's are Military microwave technology
Please read the constitution of your local council and hold them to account on 5G
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