BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cell Phone Radiation Safer Use of Your Smartphone MUST WATCH!
EMF Safety Zone
EMF Safety Zone
66 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
2310 views • June 05, 2019

Purchase the Safe and Sound Pro Microwave Meter:

EMF Safety Zone Website:

https://emf-protection.us/emf-protection-store/

Follow me on Telegram for EMF updates and discounted pricing on products

This is the new Safe and Sound Pro. It is the highest quality and most sensitive meter available on the market at this time. It will measure 5G within its frequency range of up to 10 to 12 gigahertz. A high quality microwave meter will show you the truth regarding exposure levels of wireless devices and environments with wireless radiation exposure. Cell phones are not safe, they are not healthy. This is known and proven. Here are some very hot tips for a safer way to carry a cell phone with you during the day. Using these tips and disabling the options suggested, the phone will not be in constant communication with a cell tower and blasting radiation through your body, even when you are not using the phone!

Keywords
cellular radiationemf protectioncell phone radiationmind control5g5g dangerscell phone safetymicrowave radiationradiation protectionwireless radiation dangers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Blame Game or Reality Check? Israeli Ambassador Fires Back at Vance Over Iran War Criticism

Blame Game or Reality Check? Israeli Ambassador Fires Back at Vance Over Iran War Criticism

Garrison Vance
Poll Finds 53% of Active-Duty Service Members Want to Leave Sooner, Citing Politicization

Poll Finds 53% of Active-Duty Service Members Want to Leave Sooner, Citing Politicization

Garrison Vance
Judge Rejects Trump Immunity Claim in New York Hush Money Conviction

Judge Rejects Trump Immunity Claim in New York Hush Money Conviction

Douglas Harrington
Hegseth Requests $350 Billion for Military, Defends Decisions as Democrats Push Impeachment

Hegseth Requests $350 Billion for Military, Defends Decisions as Democrats Push Impeachment

Douglas Harrington
Yemen Sets $51 Billion Reparations and Political Recognition as Conditions for Ceasefire With Saudi Arabia, Report Says

Yemen Sets $51 Billion Reparations and Political Recognition as Conditions for Ceasefire With Saudi Arabia, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Google AI Chatbot Declines Direct Answer on 2020 Election Winner

Google AI Chatbot Declines Direct Answer on 2020 Election Winner

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy