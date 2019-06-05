© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - MSM Openly Endorses Pedophilia As Trump Declares War On Big Tech Monopolies - 06/04/2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
414 views • June 05, 2019
Trump signals using the Sherman Act to hit Big Tech with Anti-Trust. Meanwhile, AOC thinks that everyone should live in a luxury apartment. Joe Biggs joins in the 3rd hour and more!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.