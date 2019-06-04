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Chinese Warships Invade Australia Panicking Citizens
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348 views • June 04, 2019
Chinese warships have docked at the Sydney harbor and the Prime Minister is now claiming he was aware of their arrival despite the publics shock at the event. Caroline from Australia called in to give her take and deliver shocking news about her attempts to tweet about this situation.
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