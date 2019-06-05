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Saejae Bicycle Path Ride
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18 views • June 05, 2019
Saejae is mountainous area that lies between Hangang River and Nakdonggang River. I finished Hangang River Path and turned south to go over this area to Nakdonggang River Path. It was cold, rainy, and snowed on the other side the mountain. It was very challenging ride in several ways, weather, uphill, and flat tire. However, it was also the most beautiful and satisfying ride.
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