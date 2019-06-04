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Viewer Discretion Advised: MSM Admits Abortion Is A Satanic Ritual
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461 views • June 04, 2019
The left now openly admits that abortion can bring feelings of arousal as more evidence of the evil and vileness of the act of abortion. Alex explains how this has always been the agenda of the globalists that even is promoted in satanic rituals.
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