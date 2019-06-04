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Joe Biggs Talks Donald Trump’s Big Tech Crackdown With Alex Jones
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615 views • June 04, 2019
Joe Biggs joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss President Trump's big tech crackdown to break up social media monopolies across an unregulated internet that has fallen into authoritarian hands.
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