Marriage Are We Ready For The Bridegroom

This is a lesson on marriage in the Bible. We are the Bride. Jesus is the bride groom. Are we ready for him when he come to take us to heaven . To be ready we must do his will down here on this earth. The ten bride were waiting. 5 have enough oil for their lamp and extra. The other 5 have what oil no extra. When the bridegroom was come to get them only 5 was ready . The other 5 was not ready . There is no marriage in heaven . We will be lower then the angels in the spirit body.