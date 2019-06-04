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Dodgeball: Border Crisis Has USA Begging for Prison Society
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147 views • June 04, 2019
Dodgeball is supposed now being denounced as a game of “oppression” while the press tells the public the rapid rollout of facial recognition, biometric surveillance and travel restrictions are nothing to worry about. Has the border crisis got us begging for a prison society?
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