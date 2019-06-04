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4Jun19 FDA Attacks Health Freedom, Hillary to Keynote CyberSecurity Conference, Tiananmen Square 30th Anniversary
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38 views • June 04, 2019
CNN applauds the FDA for extending their unconstitutional control over our bodies, Trump in UK talks with Theresa May about opening trade, and Hillary is asked (with a straight face) to keynote an upcoming cybersecurity conference. Then, mainstream media and internet giants work with China’s govt to silence discussion the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square
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