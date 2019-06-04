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23 Foods To Avoid During Pregnancy
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3 views • June 04, 2019
Pregnancy is one of the beautiful phases in a woman’s life. It’s not just your body that will change, but the way you think and feel about yourself, your priorities, your attitude, your lifestyle…well, everything is about to change. So to facilitate a happy pregnancy, careful food habits needs to be infused in your system at an early stage. Craving for your favourite food during pregnancy is a perfectly normal thing. You can enjoy eating anything you desire.
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