© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What I Saw at Tiananmen Square
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • June 04, 2019
An American’s firsthand account of what he witnessed 30 years ago in Tiananmen Square as the communist government killed more people than were killed and wounded on D-Day — because they wanted liberty.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.