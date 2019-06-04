© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tiananmen: 30 Yr Cover-Up by China & Western Establishment
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • June 04, 2019
As Soviet communist control was tumbling throughout Europe, the Chinese people imagined THEY could be free. A million protestors were ruthlessly cut down in the public square, western govts flooded the communists with money & power and media/social media are still covering up what happened.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.