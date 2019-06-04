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All About Pregnancy Nutrition
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1 view • June 04, 2019
Starting a good nutrition plan is a key part of helping new moms get ready for their babies. Jackie Bender is sitting down with holistic nutritionist and fitness chef Ashley Pettit to learn the top tips moms should remember when it comes to making smart food choices while pregnant.
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