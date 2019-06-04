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Christians in America, China
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6 views • June 04, 2019
If the Chinese president came to a Christian church the congregation would be praying for their very lives. Yet this Sunday President Trump visited a Christian church, members were offended, the pastor felt he needed to defend the spontaneous visit. What does it tell us about the state of the church in America and what does an unplanned, silent visit by Trump to church tell us about Trump, the man?
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