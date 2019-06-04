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VIDEO: AOC Says The Tide Is Turning Against Trump
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163 views • June 04, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently said the "tide is turning" against President Trump. Alex explains this is yet another attempt to push a false narrative about his support in order to get the ball rolling on the impeachment of the President.
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