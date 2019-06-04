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Gruesome South African Farm Murders Continue In 2019
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226 views • June 04, 2019
Though the US media has largely moved on from discussing the terrible mistreatment and persecution of white Christian farmers in South Africa, that doesn't mean that the problem has evaporated.
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