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Patriots Are The True Leaders In The Battle Against Big Tech Censorship
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331 views • June 04, 2019
Big Tech is now facing the scrutiny of congress and the world is taking notice as the battle against censorship goes to the next level. Alex explains that the real heroes throughout history have always been those patriots who care more about doing what's right than protecting themselves from harm.
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