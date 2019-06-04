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More links emerge between China and Joe Biden's family
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531 views • June 04, 2019
the Former vice president's son Hunter Biden is reportedly linked to surveillance system in China used to spy on Chinese Muslims. Reaction on 'The Next Revolution' from Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy, Fox News contributors Emily Compagno, and Lisa Boothe.
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