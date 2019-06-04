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Swalwell posts fundraising clip of himself changing baby's diaper
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1 view • June 04, 2019
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., posted a bizarre fundraising video on Twitter on Sunday. In the video, Swalwell, who has struggled to gain a foothold in the crowded 2020 field, is seen changing the diaper of a baby girl, apparently his daughter Kathryn. The text displayed over the video says, 'If Eric can clean s#*% up at home... he can clean it up in Washington,' before asking for a $1 donation from supporters. Swalwell's post was quickly mocked on Twitter.
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