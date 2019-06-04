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2020 Dems booed by own party over socialism, Medicare remarks
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8 views • June 04, 2019
Former Obama Economic Council Chair Austan Goolsbee reacts to taking a more moderate position when it comes to Medicare-for-all and big government spending that may lead toward socialism.
Keywords
town hallnewspoliticsbusinesssocialismfox businessfox business network2020 electioncavutocavuto coast to coastelectionspresidential election 20202020 democratic candidates2020 presidential candidatesdemocratic party2020 demsanti-medicareanti-socialismaustan goolsbeecapitalism vs socialismdemocrats booedmedicaremedicare-for-allsocialism vs capitalism
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