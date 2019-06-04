© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's tariffs won’t help US economy, consumers: NRF president
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • June 04, 2019
National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay says tariffs on Chinese goods and potentially on Mexican goods will hurt the U.S. economy and consumers.
Keywords
newspoliticsbusinesschina tariffseconomyfox businessfox business networkindustriespersonalitytariffsstuart varneyvarneyretailretail industryus economyvarney and companyvarney u0026 cotariffs impact on retailmexico tariffsconsumerseconomic indicatoresmatthew shaynational retail federationon_air|varneyus consumers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.