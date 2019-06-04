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Full Video: Trump, Queen Elizabeth II exchange toasts at UK state dinner
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7 views • June 04, 2019
A state dinner caps off the first night of President Trump's 3-day diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom. While Trump and his family met with the British royals today, he will be meeting with lame duck Prime Minister Theresa May tomorrow to discuss policy matters. #ShepSmith #FoxNews
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