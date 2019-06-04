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TRUTH TV - Mueller's Swamp Speech
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1 view • June 04, 2019
Special counsel Robert Mueller finally decided to break his silence and address the American public. In doing so he seemed to go out of his way not to clear the President of any criminal charges. It was a classic "swampian" speech with something for everyone, especially those who want to play gotcha with the 45th President of the United States.
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For the latest in politics, visit: https://www.libertynation.com/category/politics/
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