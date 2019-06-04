EARTH QUAKES - PLANNED Fake Lakes Make Quakes - and this is known! Orville Dam Planned Breach

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Published on May 30, 2019
EARTH QUAKES - PLANNED
Fake Lakes Make Quakes - and this is known!
Orville Dam/Reservoir Planned Breach
Worldwide Infrastructure Failure to be Used for Forced Migration
Planned Power Outages - 5G
The Report From Iron Mountain - Tells HOW Global Warming