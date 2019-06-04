© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aren't We ALL God's Children? Children of Israel versus Children of God
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • June 04, 2019
My commentary on the 2018 Pesach portion.
Other videos cited:
The Noachide Laws
Paul On Circumcision
The Word and the Tabernacle: Reverse Engineering Theology; John 1:1-14, Sukkot; Transfiguration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLpXapOlbFU
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 12:42, 44, 48
Deuteronomy 14:1-2
Matthew 22:30
Luke 20:35-36
John 1:12-13
Romans 8:14-17; 9:6-8
Colossians 2:11
1 John 3:10-11; 5:1-3
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos cited:
The Noachide Laws
Paul On Circumcision
The Word and the Tabernacle: Reverse Engineering Theology; John 1:1-14, Sukkot; Transfiguration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLpXapOlbFU
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 12:42, 44, 48
Deuteronomy 14:1-2
Matthew 22:30
Luke 20:35-36
John 1:12-13
Romans 8:14-17; 9:6-8
Colossians 2:11
1 John 3:10-11; 5:1-3
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.