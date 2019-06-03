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Media Ignores Leftist Assault On Female Trump Supporter
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264 views • June 03, 2019
Brandon @theeconstituti1 joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to expose the double standard of the leftist media who refused to cover the anti-trump bullt that spat in the face of a woman half his size wearing a MAGA hat.
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