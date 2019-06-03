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Twitter Allows Blatant Racism To Cover For Political Censorship As Justice Department Looks At Anti-Trust Violations - War Room Full Show
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58 views • June 03, 2019
Today's War Room is loaded with guests like Kaitlin Bennett and Leo Zagami as we highlight the continued an increased violence against Trump supporters. A young lady who was spat on by a man for wearing a Trump hat speaks out. Big breaking news on the future of big tech.
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