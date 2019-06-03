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The Comforter Holy Spirit
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3 views • June 03, 2019
The comforter is the Holy Spirit that Jesus told his apostle that will be sent to them at Pentecost. Peter gave a speech to different country that was gather their in their native language . Only the apostle receive the comforter not the crowd. They all were baptize by water baptism to receive the Holy Spirit . The Holy Spirit is Jesus. They were to be baptize in the name of Jesus.
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