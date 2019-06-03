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Full Show - Big Tech Probe Set To Rock Industry - 06/03/2019
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464 views • June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump visits the UK to meet with the royal family while Big Tech continues to run monopolies. Joining today's show is constitutional attorney Robert Barnes riding shotgun with Alex to discuss the future of American politics and the battle plan to take on Big Tech censorship. Also, Roy Davis aka “Captain Roy D” talks about his new book, "QAnon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening" where he breaks down Q's posts and past attacks on Alex Jones.
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