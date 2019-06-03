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Dr. Oz slipped and admitted that he won't vaccinate his own kids
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93 views • June 03, 2019
You will commonly see Dr. Oz recommend that parents get their kids vaccinated. But in this rare video Dr. Oz slipped and admitted that he won't vaccinate his own kids. This video was removed by YouTube, but fortunately I had the foresight to download the video before it was removed. After watching this video, I recommend that you watch another video where Dr. Oz promotes vaccines to other people's parents. That video can be seen at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cE4z4dkS0R8
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