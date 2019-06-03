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Q Joins Infowars: Live On Air
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497 views • June 03, 2019
"QAnon" claims to be a government insider with top clearance who posts information to public forums about the battle against the Deep State. Roy Davis aka “Captain Roy D” is 1 of 12 authors of the new book, "QAnon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening" and he joins attorney Robert Barnes and Alex to discuss Q's posts and past attacks on Alex Jones.
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