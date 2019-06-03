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Anti-Immigration Movement Is A Global Trend
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100 views • June 03, 2019
Gerald Celente, American trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal, reveals new trends for 2019, such as a revival of nationalism, anti-war movements, and anti-immigration, at least of massive, undocumented immigrant populations.
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