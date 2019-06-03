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TRUTH TV - New Mexico: Cease And Persist
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11 views • June 03, 2019
It's true some stories just fly higher than others. Such is the case with our New Mexico border wall controversy. Earlier this week LibertyNation.com reported that the Governor, Michelle Grisham, did an about-face asking Washington for help in dealing with a genuine crisis at the New Mexico border.
Then a privately funded section of the wall was being built, but then it was shut down by a New Mexico Mayor, only to have that overturned.
Then a privately funded section of the wall was being built, but then it was shut down by a New Mexico Mayor, only to have that overturned.
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