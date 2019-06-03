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The Word John 1
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11 views • June 03, 2019
The Word in this chapter is referred to Christ Jesus. Jesus is God our Father in The flesh. Jesus is the Holy Spirit . The Father , the Son, and the Holy Spirit All three are one that is " God" When we are baptize by water emersion, we receive the third person which is the Holy Spirit. Our names will be written in the Book of lamb another terms is book of life. Jesus see us no more as sinners . We deny our salves to pick up the cross to fallow Jesus teachings from the Bible .
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