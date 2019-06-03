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America’s Blue Cities Have Become Cesspools Of Filth And Disease
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202 views • June 03, 2019
America is now witnessing the spread of once rare diseases due to the piles of garbage and the homeless epidemic now plaguing Democrat run major cities such as L.A. and New York City. Alex breaks down how leftist policies are behind this crumbling infrastructure.
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