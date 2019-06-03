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3Jun19 Trump in UK
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19 views • June 03, 2019
Sadiq Khan gets global attention by attacking Trump as 3 day UK visit begins but no one in Britain fully appreciates how deeply insulting Trump’s counterattack was. Then, will anti-trust moves be enough to stop BigTech from stealing the election and our liberty? And Eric Peters joins to look at absurd developments in transportation tyranny & a victory — banning of red light cameras in Texas
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