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Shut Up About Politics?
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168 views • June 03, 2019
A new country-western song tells us to “Shut Up About Politics”, chill out and have a bear. Meanwhile Twitter is shutting people down and on the left, Sacha Baron Cohen is demanding Twitter do even more.
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