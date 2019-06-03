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Big Tech Allied With Communist China To Enact Global Tyranny
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305 views • June 03, 2019
Twitter is now apologizing for "accidentally" suspending hundreds of accounts of Chinese citizens that were critical of the Chinese government. Alex reveals Big Tech has planned all along to follow in the tyrannical footsteps of communist China.
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