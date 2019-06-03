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Sumerian cuneiform tablets -- the Narrative of Enki--HOW ADAM WAS GENETICALLY ENGINEERED
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69 views • June 03, 2019
AND AND YAHWEH INTERVENED. . . This descriptive narrative expounds on the partly-divine, partly-physical descendants of the Annunaki. What is clear is, the qualities of Goddess' were not conveyed, only those of the male Gods. And thus, homo sapiens WOMEN were not conferred with Goddess' energy or direction. This explains the domination over women on this world, an unfortunate outcome.
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