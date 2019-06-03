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Hickenlooper's Gun Control Laws in Colorado Were an Absolute Failure
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5 views • June 03, 2019
As governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper passed all sorts of gun-control laws with the promise of lowering the violent crime rates. But he's still trying to dodge the fact that violent crime went up by more than 30% since their passage.
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