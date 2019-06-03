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Joe Biden's Tips for Self-Defense Could Leave You Dead
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20 views • June 03, 2019
"The homeowner did it right... She did the exact opposite of what Sloppy Joe Biden tells his wife to do. Biden wants his wife to confront an unknown number of attackers, fire the only rounds she has in her shot gun into the air, leaving her defenseless. The Texas woman, thank God, did not take Joe Biden's very bad advice." —Grant Stinchfield
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