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Grant: "Without the 2A, All Other Rights Will Implode"
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16 views • June 03, 2019
"The battle for the soul of this nation has to be won. We have no choice but to win. So today, I declare this: You are either with us or against us. The NRA fights for all our freedoms, protecting the 2nd first. Because once the Second is gone, [all our freedoms] implode." —Grant Stinchfield
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