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Cam: "Many Americans Oblivious to the Treasure That Is the Constitution"
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3 views • June 03, 2019
"When you recognize the genius of our constitution, I think you can't help but revere it. But there are a lot of Americans who are completely oblivious to the treasure that we have." —Cam Edwards
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