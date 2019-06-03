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Mark Cuban Is OK With Gun Bans, Confiscations—as Long as the States Do It
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4 views • June 03, 2019
Mark Cuban claims he doesn't want the federal government to have the authority to confiscate firearms, but he's more than OK if the states want to do it.
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