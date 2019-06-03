© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doug Collins: Mueller just wanted to raise more questions
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 03, 2019
Georgia Congressman Doug Collins is the ranking Republican on the committee that would handle any impeachment inquiry. He speaks with Fox News' Chris Wallace on Mueller's recent statements and the resulting impeachment talks.
Keywords
newspoliticsmuellerpresident trumpfox newsfox news channelbarrmueller proberobert muellerrussia investigationwilliam barrhouse of representativesdoug collinsimpeachimpeachmenttrump impeachmentchris wallacedoug collins fox newsfox news sundaychris wallace fox news sundaymueller trumprepublican representatives
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.