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McCarthy: Dems don't care about facts when it comes to impeachment
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House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses the possible tariffs on Mexico, tensions with China, censorship of conservative voices and impeachment.
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newspoliticsfox newsfox news channelchinadonald trumpmaria bartiromotrump immigrationdojillegal immigrationjustice departmentsunday morning futurestariffskevin mccarthyhouse of representativeschina trade wartrump tariffsimpeachmenttrump impeachmenttariffs on mexicomexico tariffsus mexico tensionhouse minority leaderrep kevin mccarthy
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